Liam Farrell scored twice, just operating off the shoulder on the left edge

Betfred Super League Wigan (16) Tries: Farrell 2, Bibby, Bateman Goals: Hardaker 3 Huddersfield (6) Tries: McQueen, Lolohea Goals: Pryce 2

Wigan maintained their perfect start to the Super League season with a third straight victory, beating Huddersfield, whose own 100% run ended.

The hosts took control of the first period with a Liam Farrell brace and Jake Bibby's score, with Chris McQueen replying for the Giants.

Tui Lolohea's try reduced the deficit after half-time, but John Bateman's finish restored the buffer.

Giants plugged away doggedly, but Wigan did enough to keep them at bay and win.

There was a poignant, perfectly observed, minute's silence for the late Va'aiga Tuigamala, who died on Thursday at the age of 52, having been an explosive figure for Wigan during their mid-1990s heyday.

Cherry and Whites boss Matt Peet has enjoyed a honeymoon period since taking over, with two expansive and flamboyant victories to open up the season, but this win was a result built on character and a defensive mindset.

It didn't start well for them - Cade Cust picked up a head knock and went off for a concussion assessment, prompting a switch, but it was still the Warriors who pounced first when Farrell finished off good work by Kai Pearce-Paul and Tommy Leuluai to score.

McQueen powered across to continue his impressive scoring record with a fourth of the campaign already for Huddersfield, but the returning Cust found the supporting Farrell for his second.

Bibby sliced through soon after to put the Warriors 10 points up at the break, and it was a buffer they maintained for the rest of the game.

Even when Tui Lolohea slipped in for Huddersfield, England international Bateman took a Sam Powell pass and raced in to keep the lead up.

Ian Watson's side blew away Toulouse and impressed against Hull KR, and their attacking weapons such as the returning Will Pryce, Lolohea and Theo Fages tried to prompt and probe.

But they were just unable to keep pace with the scoring, and fell to their first loss of the campaign.

Wigan: Field; Hardaker, Bibby, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Cust, Leuluai; Singleton, Powell, Ellis, Farrell, Bateman, Isa.

Interchanges: Mago, Smithies, Partington, Byrne.

Huddersfield: Pryce; I. Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary; Lolohea, Russell; Hill, O'Brien, Trout, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: Golding, Greenwood, Ikahihifo, English.

Referee: Tom Grant (RFL)