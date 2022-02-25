Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have now beaten Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity in their opening three Super League games

Betfred Super League St Helens (16) 20 Tries: Percival 2, Roby, Simm Goals: Makinson 2 Wakefield (4) 4 Try: Johnstone

St Helens maintained their 100% winning start to the 2022 Super League season as they defeated Wakefield Trinity.

Mark Percival scored either side of James Roby's try to put Saints in control but Tom Johnstone got Trinity back in it before the break.

After a tense start to the second half, Josh Simm went over for the hosts in the corner to pad out their lead.

Both sides ended the game with 12 players after David Fifita and Curtis Sironen saw yellow late on.

The win lifts St Helens above Wigan into top spot in the early Super League table, while Wakefield's winless start to the season continues with a third loss in a row.

A comfortable first half for the hosts began with Percival's first score, before Roby crashed over from dummy half.

Percival worked on to Tommy Makinson's grubber kick to cut inside for his second as Saints continued their dominance.

Johnstone cut the deficit on the verge of half-time however as he latched on to Brad Walker's pass to touch down but Max Jowitt missed the extras.

Saints could have added a fifth try in the closing stages but Alex Walmsley was well held up as the hosts raced to work onto a Jonny Lomax pass.

Trinity saw Fifita sent to the bin with three minutes remaining and a minute later, he was joined by Sironen who was yellow carded for a swinging arm.

St Helens: Welsby, Simm, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'Utia, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironsen, Paasi.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Johnstone, Hall, Minns, Lineham, Walker, Miller, Crowther, Ashurst, Pitts, Fifita, Bowes, Arona.

Interchanges: Kay, Whitbread, Battye, Batchelor.