Va'aiga Tuigamala won three league titles with Wigan as well as two Challenge Cups

Ex-Wigan Warriors and Newcastle Falcons dual-code international Va'aiga Tuigamala has died at the age of 52.

He made 102 appearances for Wigan between 1993 and 1997 before switching to union with Newcastle, where he won the 1997-98 Premiership title.

With Wigan he won three league titles, two Challenge Cups, a Premiership title and World Club Challenge.

"He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code," Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"His presence on the rugby field was huge. As a teenager, he gave me the most precious thing that anyone could, time.

"We would spend hours on the field doing one-on-ones together. It is a very sad day for the club. Rest in peace, my friend."

Wigan say they will hold a minute's silence before their Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

Beginning his career in union, Tuigamala won 19 caps for New Zealand All Blacks and later represented Samoa 23 times after returning to the 15-a-side code.