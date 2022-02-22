Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler lasted just 15 minutes of Leeds' opening game before injury

Versatile back Richie Myler could be out for around 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his adductor, Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar says.

Myler picked up the injury just quarter of an hour into the Rhinos' opening round defeat by Warrington.

The 31-year-old had established himself as a regular full-back before the injury, although Leeds do have Jack Walker fit to play in the position.

"He had his surgery on Monday," Agar told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Initial estimates are around 10 weeks, which could have been worse.

"The specialist that has looked at it talked about the way in which he's landed, the mechanism of it, can potentially do damage to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament [in the knee].

"So he feels he's been looking at the incident, lucky to escape further damage."

Agar has also confirmed Harry Newman is "a week" away from returning from a hamstring issue, while David Fusitu'a is also not quite ready to return following his own opening round withdrawal.