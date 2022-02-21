Luke Gale: Hull FC half-back facing lengthy suspension after red card
Hull FC half-back Luke Gale has been banned for three matches and could face an additional five-match suspension.
The 31-year-old was sent off in Saturday's defeat by St Helens for catching Jonny Lomax with a high boot.
He has been charged with a Grade C other contrary behaviour offence and a Grade D charge will go to a tribunal.
Toulouse's Joseph Paolo and Huddersfield's Danny Levi have both been given two-match bans following the weekend's Super League action.
His Giants team-mate Theo Fages has been given a one-game ban, as has Castleford's George Lawler.