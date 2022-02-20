Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos were all conquering in 2021, winning the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup

Rugby league giants Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves have joined the Wheelchair Super League for 2022, while a new London Roosters 'super-team' in the south has entered the competition.

Out go Grand Finalists Leyland, and Challenge Cup finalists Skeleton Argonauts, both whom lost to Leeds.

Argonauts, based in Kent, have merged to form the new Roosters club.

The league now contains seven teams with existing clubs Leeds, Hull FC, North Wales and Halifax Panthers.

Format wise, there will be seven rounds before the top four splits for the new Super Four League and the bottom three join up with teams from the Wheelchair Championship.

One of the benefits of an expanded competition is the possibility of new talent coming to the attention of England, Scotland and Wales going into a World Cup year.

"To have famous rugby league names such as Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors joining Halifax Panthers, Hull FC, North Wales Crusaders and the champions Leeds Rhinos is a huge boost for the competition, and further evidence of the growing profile of Wheelchair Rugby League," England RL wheelchair general manager Martin Coyd MBE said.

"The formation of London Roosters is another exciting development, recognising the strength of Wheelchair Rugby League in the south, and capitalising on our ability to be agile and flexible in ensuring the strongest possible competition, to prepare our leading players for the World Cup challenges that await."