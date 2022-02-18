Cornwall RLFC sign Decarlo Trerise for 2022 season after trial

Decarlo Trerise was born in London and moved to Cornwall as a toddler

Cornwall RLFC have signed three-quarter Decarlo Trerise for the 2022 League One campaign after a successful trial.

He took part in Cornwall's open trial earlier this year and impressed after being invited to train with the club.

Trerise, 27, who played for Cornish Rebels, said: "I'm excited to play for a professional rugby league team.

"When I joined the Cornish Rebels a few years ago this was always in the pipeline, and now it's happened I'm ecstatic to be playing for Cornwall."

