Ken Sio made light of the awful conditions to streak away for four tries

Betfred Super League Salford (20) 38 Tries: Sio 4, Brierley, Sneyd, Lafai Goals: Sneyd 5 Toulouse (6) 12 Tries: Hankinson, Paulo Goals: Hankinson 2

Ken Sio's four tries helped Salford Red Devils to a second straight Super League win, against a Toulouse side yet to get off the mark post-promotion.

The Red Devils dominated the first-half, with Sio's first two tries added to Ryan Brierley and Marc Sneyd scores, while Chris Hankinson crossed in reply.

Joseph Paulo grabbed another try for the visitors, but Tim Lafai's first Salford try restored the advantage.

Sio surpassed the hat-trick with two late scores as Salford romped home.

Amid horrendous swirling wind and rain, the benefit of Paul Rowley's investment in new half-backs for 2022 was evident throughout with Brodie Croft and Sneyd pulling the strings perfectly.

Croft's dazzling break opened the gap for Sio's second try before teeing up another from a grubber, while the boot of Sneyd not only brought about the winger's opener but also caused chaos for Lafai to pounce.

In addition, the former Hull FC playmaker's accuracy from the tee kept the scoreboard moving and never allowed a dogged Toulouse to reel them in.

Sylvain Houles has had to be creative with his set-up without Johnathan Ford and Mark Kheirallah - both of whom were key to last season's success - because of their vaccination status.

Try-scorer Paulo partnered Lucas Albert in the halves and his kick yielded a try for Hankinson while he also tracked a Tony Gigot grubber to grab a score himself.

However, the step up to Super League so far has been a chastening one, with 80 points conceded in those opening two fixtures against Huddersfield and Salford.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Vuniyayawa, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchanges: Sarginson, Akauola, Addy, Gerrard.

Toulouse: Gigot; Armitage, Hankinson, Vaivai, Russell; Paulo, Albert; Navarrete, White, Garbutt, Dixon, Bretherton, Cunningham.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Sangare, Marion.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths