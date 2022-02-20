Ken Sio made light of the awful conditions to streak away for four tries

Betfred Super League Salford (20) 38 Tries: Sio 4, Brierley, Sneyd, Lafai Goals: Sneyd 5 Toulouse (6) 12 Tries: Hankinson, Paulo Goals: Hankinson 2

Ken Sio's four tries helped Salford Red Devils to a second straight Super League win, against a promoted Toulouse side yet to get off the mark.

The Red Devils dominated the first half, with Sio's first two tries added to Ryan Brierley and Marc Sneyd scores, while Chris Hankinson crossed in reply.

Joseph Paulo grabbed another try for the visitors, but Tim Lafai's first Salford try restored the advantage.

Sio surpassed the hat-trick with two late scores as Salford romped home.

Amid horrendous swirling wind and rain, the benefit of Paul Rowley's investment in new half-backs for 2022 was evident throughout with Brodie Croft and Sneyd pulling the strings perfectly.

Croft's dazzling break opened the gap for Sio's second try before teeing up another from a grubber, while the boot of Sneyd not only brought about the winger's opener but also caused chaos for Lafai to pounce.

In addition, the former Hull FC playmaker's accuracy from the tee kept the scoreboard moving and never allowed a dogged Toulouse to reel them in.

Sylvain Houles has had to be creative with his set-up as he is without Johnathan Ford and Mark Kheirallah - both of whom were key to last season's success - because of their vaccination status.

Try-scorer Paulo partnered Lucas Albert in the halves and his kick yielded a try for Hankinson while he also tracked a Tony Gigot grubber to grab a score himself.

However, the step up to Super League so far has been a chastening one, with 80 points conceded in their opening two fixtures against Huddersfield and Salford.

Salford boss Paul Rowley:

"Sat at the back of the stand sheltered from the wind and rain there were a couple of times I got frustrated because I thought we looked a bit sloppy and skill was off, but as soon as you get to within 20 rows of pitch-side you start to appreciate the biblical conditions both sets of players were playing in.

"So, credit to both teams and then delighted for us to get 38 points in those conditions. Will I learn much from it? Probably not, it was just very wet and windy and difficult to control the ball.

"It was just running, when it's like this you need to run the ball more, kicking and running game becomes important and we've got some decent runners in there. Defensively we were very good at the beginning, got derailed a bit, but we finished strong and that was a reward for the spectators.

"Ken (Sio) is low maintenance, everyone wants them in the side and he's a physical presence, and four tries is a fantastic achievement."

Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles:

"Straight away the first set they forced an error, they put a kick behind and they score. Probably it showed us Marc Sneyd's kicking game would be really great, and it was.

"Every time our defence was up, he kicked in behind long and the chase was pretty good. That's something that cost us.

"There were smart tries, good, smart kicks particularly in the conditions, but other than that we managed to come back into the game and get it back to 20-12.

"It's a shame, when we give away a penalty in attack for obstruction, and we can't give away penalties like that and we have to be more clinical."

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Vuniyayawa, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchanges: Sarginson, Akauola, Addy, Gerrard.

Toulouse: Gigot; Armitage, Hankinson, Vaivai, Russell; Paulo, Albert; Navarrete, White, Garbutt, Dixon, Bretherton, Cunningham.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Sangare, Marion.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths