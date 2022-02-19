Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans have won their last six 'home' meetings with Wakefield (including fixtures at St Helens in 2021 and at Huddersfield in 2020).

Betfred Super League Catalans (16) 24 Tries: Laguerre, Yaha, Langi, Garcia Goals: Tomkins 4 Wakefield (10) 22 Tries: Johnstone 2, Jowitt, Lineham Goals: Jowitt 3

Catalans Dragons claimed a first win of the new campaign but it was an error-strewn performance as last season's beaten Grand Finalists beat Wakefield.

Matthieu Laguerre, Fouad Yaha and Samisoni Langi went over in the first half before Benjamin Garcia's try sealed victory for the French club.

But Wakefield kept in touch with tries from Matt Jowitt, two for Tom Johnstone and Tom Lineham's score at the death.

It was a second consecutive defeat to begin Trinity's Super League campaign.

But it was a very game performance in a fixture where they were widely predicted to struggle against last year's League Leaders' Shield winners.

Winger Lineham looked to be giving them hope with 15 minutes remaining as he streaked away down the right, only for Josh Drinkwater to make a superb tap tackle five yards from the try-line.

In the first half, Drinkwater floated a pass to set up Catalans' second try for Yaha on the left wing after Laguerre had produced a wonderful finish for the opening try, diving into the right corner.

A third try, with Langi finding an outside shoulder, gave the hosts a clear lead before Garcia powered over from short range after the break.

Sam Tomkins kicked a penalty to extend the lead to 24-10 and in the final reckoning it proved the winning score as a series of mistakes prevented Catalans from putting their opposition away.

Wakefield rallied in the final 10 minutes with a smart finish from Johnstone, darting in from the left wing, before Lineham broke away to score with the final play.

Catalans: Tomkins, Laguerre, Whare, Langi, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, Whitley, McMeeken, Goudemand, McIlorum, Dezaria.

Interchanges: Da Costa, Chan, May, Kasiano.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Batchelor, Hall, Johnstone, Walker, Bowes, Crowther, Ashurst, Pitts, Battye, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Whitbread, Aydin, Kay, Shaw.

Referee: Tom Grant.