From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield ran in three first-half tries to set themselves on the road to victory

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (16) 26 Tries: McQueen 2, Yates, Jones, McGillvary Goals: Russell 2, Lolohea Hull KR (0) 12 Tries: Takairangi, Lewis Goals: Abdull (2)

Huddersfield Giants were made to sweat before edging home to their second Super League win of the season.

After turning around 16-0 up with tries from Chris McQueen, Luke Yates and Josh Jones, Jermaine McGillvary's early second-half try took them out to 20-0.

Jordan Abdull converted tries from Brad Takairangi and Mikey Lewis to get Rovers back within eight points.

But, although the Giants were down to 12 men after Chris Hill's yellow card, McQueen's second try clinched victory.

Giants backed up last Saturday night's win in Toulouse, while it was a second straight defeat for Tony Smith's side against the club where he began his coaching career.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary; Fages, Russell; Yates, Jones, McQueen, Trout, Levi, Hill.

Interchange: English, Ikahihifo, Greenwood, O'Brien.

Sin bin: Hill (74)

Hull KR: Dagger; Wood, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; King, Litten, Sims, Hadley, Linnett, Halton.

Interchange: Parcell, Keinhorst, Richards, Garratt.

Referee: Robert Hicks