Kieran Hudson scored a try against Swinton in pre-season

Castleford Tigers have signed prop Kieran Hudson on a two-year deal from Whitehaven, where he will remain on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old former Jarrow Vikings amateur joined Haven this season after leaving Newcastle Thunder, where he made four first-team appearances.

Hudson, who was an academy goalkeeper with Sunderland previously, has played twice for Haven this season.

"It's a bit surreal to be fair," Hudson said of the move to the Tigers.

"It's something a lad always dreams of doing playing rugby league from a young age. I'm excited to get started.

"I got involved in rugby league at school, people coming and teaching us, and I have a bit of history in my family, my grandad (John Holmes) played for Leeds."

Head coach Lee Radford added: "He has got some physical attributes that no coach can implement in someone.

"He is six foot five, he's very aggressive in contact, and carries the ball as hard as he can, that acceleration into contact is exciting, and putting him in a full-time rugby environment for the first time will only benefit him."