Gil Dudson saw his side lose 28-8 to St Helens in their opening match of the season

Catalans Dragons forward Gil Dudson has been banned for three games after admitting punching St Helens' Joe Batchelor in their Super League opener.

Dudson, 31, was sin-binned in the first minute of the game.

The Wales prop pleaded guilty to a Grade D offence at a disciplinary tribunal and was also fined £500.

Teammate Dylan Napa is still awaiting punishment after being told to appear before a tribunal following his sending-off in the same match.

Dudson will miss the Super League matches against Wakefield, Leeds and Warrington.

