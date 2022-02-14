Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Aaronson scored five tries in 19 appearances for Keighley Cougars in 2018

Cornwall RLFC have signed former Swinton, Keighley and Oldham player Harry Aaronson.

The 23-year-old, who can play as full-back or winger, began his career in the academy teams of Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants.

He helped Oldham get promoted to the Championship in 2019 while on loan from second tier side Swinton Lions.

But Aaronson left the game in 2020 when the season was suspended due to Covid-19 to work in recruitment.

He is the 10th player to join the newly formed League One club.

"Without this opportunity I was probably lost to the game because of my work commitments which meant an inability to train," he told the Cornwall website.

"It is a part of history to launch something new and be part of a new club. We have some good up and coming players from the local region, mixed with those from rugby league already. It's a great proposition and I can't wait to get started."

Aaronson played 12 games in the Championship, League One and Challenge Cup in 2019 for Oldham and Swinton and 19 times for Keighley in League One in the 2018 season.

"He has a great pedigree and good experience in the sport and provides great coverage across the back three," said Cornwall RLFC's general manager Gareth Reid

"He's fast with good footwork and an eye for the try line. His experience will prove invaluable for the team over the course of the season."