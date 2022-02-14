Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons' Dylan Napa was sent off against St Helens, but his punishment has been referred to a tribunal

Seven players have been handed bans after Super League's opening weekend.

Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley and Reece Lyne, of Wakefield Trinity, have been banned for three games while Andre Savelio, of Hull FC, and Hull KR's Albert Vete will miss two games each.

Brad Dwyer of Leeds, Warrington Wolves' Oliver Holmes and Jake Connor of Hull have all been given one-match bans.

But punishments for Catalans Dragons duo Dylan Napa and Gill Dudson have been referred to a tribunal.

Vete has also been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

However, three players who were cited have escaped further punishment - Ben Currie of Warrington, Wakefield's Jacob Miller and Joseph Paulo of Toulouse.

The decisions were made in a meeting of the game's match review panel following an opening round which saw three red cards in the competition's six fixtures.

There has been a crackdown on high tackles, with a directive from the Rugby Football League that referees should raise penalties for all head contacts.