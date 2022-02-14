Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Johnny Whiteley was part of the Great Britain World Cup-winning side of 1954

Former Great Britain player and coach and Hull FC legend Johnny Whiteley MBE has died aged 91.

Whiteley was part of Test series wins over Australia with the Lions as both player and coach, and was part of three World Cup squads between 1954 and 1960.

He also won the championship and played in Challenge Cup finals with Hull for whom he scored 156 tries in 417 games, and coached both Hull FC and Hull KR.

His services to rugby league were rewarded with an MBE in 2005.

Whiteley spent all of his club and coaching career in his home city of Hull and was still a prominent figure into his nineties.

He also enjoyed huge success as both a player and coach with Great Britain, winning Ashes series in 1958 and 1959 as well as coaching the last team to win a series in Australia in 1970.

Having grown up in Hull, he was signed by his hometown Airlie Birds as a 20-year-old for £100 and would go on to make his debut that same season.

He captained the club, leading them out at Wembley in consecutive Challenge Cup finals in 1959 and 1960 and then took over from the pioneering Roy Francis as head coach once his playing days were complete.

Whiteley also contributed to the community game, founding the West Hull amateur club.