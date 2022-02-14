Johnny Whiteley was part of the Great Britain World Cup-winning side of 1954

Former Great Britain player and coach and Hull FC legend Johnny Whiteley MBE has died aged 91.

Whiteley was part of Test series wins over Australia with the Lions as both player and coach, and was part of three World Cup squads between 1954 and 1960.

He also won the championship and played in Challenge Cup finals with Hull for whom he scored 156 tries in 417 games, and coached both Hull FC and Hull KR.

His services to rugby league were rewarded with an MBE in 2005.

Hull will pay tribute to Whiteley's life at Saturday's home Super League game against St Helens.

Rovers have offered "the most sincere condolences" external-link to Whiteley's family and friends in their tribute.

"Johnny approached life with such youthful energy, vigour and determination, and despite how sad this moment is, it should also be an opportunity to celebrate his incredible life and legacy, including his dedication to the sport and the city he loved so dearly," Hull FC chief executive James Clark said.

"His influence and contribution reaches far beyond rugby league and he served his community selflessly for many, many years, which will never be forgotten.

"For those of us who knew him and had the privilege of spending invaluable time with him, he will not only be remembered as a legend of the club, the finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city - but most notably, a great friend."

Whiteley spent all of his club and coaching career in his home city of Hull and was still a prominent figure into his nineties.

He also enjoyed huge success as both a player and coach with Great Britain, winning Ashes series in 1958 and 1959 as well as coaching the last team to win a series in Australia in 1970.

Having grown up in Hull, he was signed by his hometown Airlie Birds as a 20-year-old for £100 and would go on to make his debut that same season.

He captained the club, leading them out at Wembley in consecutive Challenge Cup finals in 1959 and 1960 and then took over from the pioneering Roy Francis as head coach once his playing days were complete.

Whiteley also contributed to the community game, founding the West Hull amateur club.

'One of the outstanding players of any generation'

Dave Woods, BBC rugby league correspondent

Johnny Whiteley led an extraordinary life. From surviving after the largest bomb to fall on Hull in World War Two which exploded close to his home, through to being inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame as one of the game's true greats.

'Gentleman' Johnny Whiteley was a fitness fanatic from a young age.

He coached other Hull youngsters in his uncle's gym when he was only a schoolboy himself.

That approach to fitness continued right through his life. Even in his eighties he would often work out on his fitness machines at home whilst watching games on TV.

He also had that rare quality of being genuinely loved by both sides of his home city, after a playing and coaching career that spanned both Hull FC and Hull KR. He was treated like royalty whenever he attended games at either club.

His international claim to fame was having played in the 1958 Ashes Test series, the last time Great Britain won a series against Australia on home soil, he then coached GB in the 1970 Test series, the last time the Lions won the Ashes down under.

He remained passionate about the sport throughout his life and dedicated much of that life to the coaching and encouraging of young athletes.

His induction into the Hall of Fame confirmed his status as one of the outstanding players of his or any generation.