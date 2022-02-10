Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Abdull was nominated for Man of Steel on the back of Rovers' efforts in 2021

Hull KR remain committed to the playing philosophy which brought them Super League play-off football last season, says head coach Tony Smith.

Rovers' adventure and style was built around the craft of Man of Steel nominee Jordan Abdull, Mikey Lewis and Shaun Kenny-Dowall's offloading game.

They were within 80 minutes of a Grand Final, losing to Catalans in the semis.

"We have to earn the right to be part of those really exciting games," Smith told BBC Sport.

"There's no doubt we want to win games. We don't just go out there and throw the ball around and see what happens.

"There's more to it than that, but it's really important to us to perform well and entertain."

Few games highlighted Smith's side's class than their preliminary final against Warrington, in which Steve Price's Wire were totally outplayed in a 19-0 success.

They also thumped Leeds in round four, and twice beat Wigan en route to their top-six berth.

The former Great Britain, Leeds and Warrington coach wants fans to admire his side as much as he does.

"We had a few exciting games last year, and it's nice when people tell you they like watching the team play and I like watching the team play," Smith added.

"I prefer to watch a good game of rugby league, of two teams thrashing it out and trying hard, not afraid to make a few errors.

"Trying to do things to unravel the opposition and that's what it is. We're part of the entertainment business."

Key to building on last season's success is the signing of full-back Lachlan Coote from St Helens - a standout arrival from the three-times champions.

Coote brings experience for club and country to Hull KR's side

Coote has won premierships both in the Australian NRL and with Saints, and at 31 is both a player for now and a mentor for future stars.

"We've got a number of young players we're excited about, and Lachlan brings that knowledge, experience and know-how, and understanding how to be a young guy and develop, and he passes that on," Smith added.

"They want to be successful now too, but they want to leave behind some of their knowledge and expertise, which was passed on to them by senior players.

"That's a bit of our philosophy at our place, we're all there temporarily, but we can leave things behind that will be there forever and make our mark on the club."