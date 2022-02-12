New Huddersfield signing Theo Fages was the only victorious Frenchman on show on Toulouse's opening night of Super League

Betfred Super League Toulouse (10) 14 Tries: Russell, Bergal, Armitage Goal: Hankinson Huddersfield (16) 42 Tries: Yates, I Senior, L Senior, Wardle 2, McQueen, Ashall-Bott Goals: Russell 7

Huddersfield overcame a slow start as they began the new Super League season with victory over new boys Toulouse.

The French side scored two tries in the first 10 minutes through Matty Russell and Ilias Bergal to lead 10-0.

But Ian Watson's Giants hit back with seven tries in the south of France.

Jake Wardle, with a brace, skipper Luke Yates, twins Innes and Louis Senior, Chris McQueen and Olly Ashall-Bott all crossed before Guy Armitage got the final score of the night for Toulouse.

It was a dream start for the French as Russell went in at the left corner from a superb offload, before fellow winger Bergal crossed for a quickfire second. The home crowd went berserk and the band played relentlessly.

But, with winter signing Theo Fages on fine form on the Frenchman's Giants debut, it all started to go downhill from the moment that captain Yates got Huddersfield going on 24 minutes.

That was followed by two lovely tries, one in each corner, for the Senior twins, Innes on the left, then Louis on the right with the try of the night. From his own chip on the run, he collected coolly, passed inside, then took the return pass to go on and glide over.

Wardle then began the second half with the first of his two tries - his first double since his debut in 2018 - interspersed with tries for McQueen and Ashall-Bott.

Armitage, at 30, the youngest after Delon (38) and Steffon (36) of the three largely French-based rugby-playing Armitage brothers, had the honour of the last try of the night - but it was still a rude awakening for the 24th and newest Super League club, who could have a long summer ahead.

Who's next?

Huddersfield host Hull KR next Saturday, while Toulouse face their first away trip next Sunday to Salford.

Toulouse: Gigot; Bergal, Armitage, Vaivai, Russell; Albert, Hankinson; Cunningham, Dixon, Peyroux, Navarrete, White, Bretherton.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Sangare, Paulo.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I Senior, Wardle, Cudjoe, L Senior; Fages, Russell; Yates, Jones, McQueen, English, Levi, Hill.

Interchanges: Ashall-Bott, Trout, Greenwood, Ikahihifo.

Referee: Rob Hicks.