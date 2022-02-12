Super League: Toulouse 14-42 Huddersfield Giants - Ian Watson's side rack up seven tries in south of France
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Toulouse (10) 14
|Tries: Russell, Bergal, Armitage Goal: Hankinson
|Huddersfield (16) 42
|Tries: Wardle 2, Yates, I Senior, L Senior, McQueen, Ashall-Bott Goals: Russell 7
Huddersfield overcame a dodgy start as they began the new Super League season with victory over new boys Toulouse.
The French side scored two tries in the first 10 minutes through Matty Russell and Ilias Bergal to lead 10-0.
But Ian Watson's Giants hit back with seven tries in the south of France.
Jake Wardle, with a brace, skipper Luke Yates, twins Innes and Louis Senior, Chris McQueen and Olly Ashall-Bott all crossed before Guy Armitage got the final score of the night for Toulouse.
Toulouse's tremendous start . . .
More to follow.
Toulouse: Gigot; Bergal, Armitage, Vaivai, Russell; Albert, Hankinson; Cunningham, Dixon, Peyroux, Navarrete, White, Bretherton.
Interchanges: Pelissier, Puech, Sangare, Paulo.
Huddersfield: Lolohea; I Senior, Wardle, Cudjoe, L Senior; Fages, Russell; Yates, Jones, McQueen, English, Levi, Hill.
Interchanges: Ashall-Bott, Trout, Greenwood, Ikahihifo.
Referee: Rob Hicks.