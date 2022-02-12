Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds' New Zealand forward Zane Tetevano went over for the first Leeds try of the afternoon at Headingley

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 20 Tries: Tetevano, Prior, Handley Goals: Martin 4 Warrington (10) 22 Tries: Widdop, Charnley 2, Wrench Goals: Ratchford 3

New Warrington boss Daryl Powell won his first game in charge back at his old club Leeds as Stefan Ratchford converted Connor Wrench's late try to settle a Headingley thriller.

Leeds, a man down for most of the game after James Bentley's 16th-minute red card, led after tries from Zane Tetevano, Matt Prior and Ash Handley.

But two Josh Charnley tries helped Wire bolster Gareth Widdop's early opener.

And Wrench crossed to tie the scores before Ratchford's boot won the points.

In an ill-tempered opening game of the Super League season, referee Chris Kendall showed three cards, the second two of them yellow.

Brad Dwyer was the first to be sin-binned as Leeds ended the first half with 11 men, before Wire had Ollie Holmes yellow carded after the break.

More to follow.

Leeds: Walker; Handley, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Fusitua; Myler, Sezer; Smith, Martin, Bentley, Tetevano, Leeming, Prior.

Interchanges:Oledzki, Dwyer, Gannon, Donaldson.

Sent off: Bentley (16)

Sin-bin: Dwyer (33)

Warrington: Ratchford; Charnley, Mata'utia, Wrench, Ashton; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis.

Interchanges:Philbin, Clark, Bullock, Walker.

Sin-bin: Holmes (49)

Referee: Chris Kendall.