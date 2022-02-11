Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marc Sneyd kicked three conversions and four penalties to help Salford to victory

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 16 Tries: Griffin, Olpherts 2 Goal: Richardson Salford (20) 26 Tries: Sio, Vuniyayawa, Cross Goals: Sneyd 7

Marc Sneyd provided a kicking masterclass to give Salford a win at Castleford and spoil Lee Radford's first game as Tigers coach.

Ken Sio crossed for the visitors before Cas went in front through tries from George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts.

However, King Vuniyayawa and Deon Cross scored back-to back tries to give the Red Devils a 20-10 lead at the break.

Olpherts claimed his second to reduce the arrears but Sneyd kicked three penalties to put the game out of reach.

While it was a disappointing opening night of the season for former Hull FC coach Radford, it was the perfect start for Salford's new boss Paul Rowley.

As well as Sneyd's impeccable kicking, their win owed much to two tries scored in two minutes at the end of the first half.

First Vuniyayawa crashed over from close in and then fellow debutant Cross raced over in the corner after disorganised defending from the hosts allowed Sneyd to break through.

The home side's woes were compounded when Bureta Faraimo was sin-binned for a bad tackle on the kick-chase when Cross scored.

Despite being a man light Cas reduced the deficit to four points when Olpherts went in for his second try, but Sneyd, who returned to Salford in the off-season, then showed all his experience and kicking prowess.

The 31-year-old, who played under Radford for Hull FC and spent the 2014 season on loan at Cas, took the opportunity to take two points on three separate occasions to knock any momentum out of the hosts.

Castleford: Evalds, Olpherts, Fonua, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Richardson, Westerman, Edwards, Sutcliffe, Griffin, McShane, Smith.

Interchanges: Watts, Lawler, Matagi, Turner.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchanges: Addy, Luckley, Vuniyayawa, Costello.

Referee: T. Grant.