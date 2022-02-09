Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The incidents occurred in Doncaster's Challenge Cup second-round win over Thornhill Trojans

An amateur rugby league player has been banned for 12 months for three incidents of serious foul play in the same match.

Thornhill Trojans' Jake Wilson admitted one charge of contrary behaviour and one of standing on an opponent in their 24-6 Challenge Cup defeat by Doncaster last month.

He was additionally found guilty of a second charge of contrary behaviour.

Trojans play in the fourth tier of the game - the National Conference League.

Wilson's ban means he will now miss the remainder of the 2022 season for the West Yorkshire side.

Doncaster half-back Connor Robinson shared a video of one of the incidents - understood to be Wilson lunging in two-footed external-link - on social media, prompting an outcry from a number of players in the game.

Former Man of Steel Jackson Hastings said that "whoever did that shouldn't be playing", Castleford's George Lawler called it "horrendous" and Warrington's Pete Mata'utia questioned "what even is this".

Robinson has since deleted the video.