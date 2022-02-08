Luke Collins learned to play rugby league while growing up in Australia

Hooker Luke Collins is the latest player to join newly formed League One club Cornwall.

The 24-year-old, who was born in London, grew up in Australia and played youth rugby for Balmain Tigers before returning to Europe and playing for Dutch top-flight side RC Hilversum.

He is the ninth player to agree to join the Penryn-based club, who start their maiden season in April.

"Luke's signing is a real coup for the club," said head coach Neil Kelly.

"He is a player we have been talking to for a while now so to finally get his signing over the line further demonstrates our desire and commitment to progress the club forward in League One.

"He is English, but has spent most of his time in Australia where he has played both codes of rugby.

"He's done well with his club side in Holland and has helped them reach the top eight play-offs over there. He has been an integral player for Hilversum and we expect him to be an integral player for us."

Collins, who can also play at half-back, says he is excited to be able to play professionally in England.

"It isn't very often that you get to be part of something right from the very beginning and I have been to Cornwall a few times. It is a very tight-knit community with a real hunger for sport," he said.

"This isn't an opportunity I will take lightly because it's not every day you get offered a professional contract in an English competition.

"I have family that have never seen me play before so I have just grabbed this opportunity with both hands."