Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dragons fans made the Stade Gilbert Brutus a spectacular place for rugby league in 2021

Betfred Super League 2022 Kick-off date: Thursday, 10 February Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and local radio; highlights on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer from the Super League Show and news and reports from BBC Sport

Catalans Dragons have agreed a deal with French broadcaster Bein Sport to show Super League home matches, as well as the play-offs and Grand Final.

It follows the Dragons' 2021 success, which saw them reach the Old Trafford Grand Final for the first time and finish top of the regular season table.

The deal includes nine of the 13 Catalans home games, as well as selected games on the road in England.

"It is great we can reach agreement," Super League chairman Ken Davy said.

"The fantastic scenes in Perpignan when the Dragons defeated Hull KR in the semi-final to make the 2021 Grand Final will live long in the memory."

It also means that British rights holder Sky can broadcast Catalans home games as part of the mutual agreement between the companies.

Toulouse Olympique, who are in Super League for the first time this season, are still to announce their own deal.