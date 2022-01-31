Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Connor played 18 games for Hull FC last season

England international Jake Connor will miss the start of the Super League season after breaking his hand in Hull FC's friendly against Leeds on Sunday.

The versatile playmaker, who is likely to play full-back for Brett Hodgson's Airlie Birds, scored six tries in 18 appearances last season.

Connor, 27, could be out for up to six weeks, but hopes for a swift return.

"It doesn't need surgery so it's just a case of healing, I've been a pretty good healer in the past," Connor said.

"I'm going to try to aim for that Saints game but, if not, definitely the week after.

"I had a similar break to the same hand and I ended up playing after three weeks."