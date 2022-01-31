Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Challenge Cup was first played for in 1896

National Conference League Premier side Castleford Lock Lane knocked out League One side Oldham Roughyeds in one of the shocks of Challenge Cup round two.

The visitors prevailed 22-12 at the Roughyeds' Vestacare Stadium in a thrilling game which was impacted by floodlight failures.

Rochdale Hornets beat Midlands Hurricanes 36-16 in a match streamed live on BBC Sport.

While it took golden point for the Navy to see off the Army 14-10 in Aldershot.

Swinton thrashed West Wales Raiders 96-0, with Richard Lepori scoring a hat-trick.

Lock Lane are joined by five other community teams in Tuesday's draw, with Hunslet Club Parkside, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, York Acorn and the Royal Navy also progressing.

Third round ties will be played over the weekend of 12-13 February, with the final at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium on 28 May.