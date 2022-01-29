Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Drummond played 280 times for Leigh and 182 times for Warrington

Tributes have been paid to former Great Britain winger Des Drummond, who has died at the age of 63.

Drummond, who played 24 times for Great Britain, was described as external-link "a player whose brilliance, athleticism and personality transcended the sport".

He was a legend at both Leigh and Warrington - winning the league title with Leigh in 1982.

"Des was a superstar whose brilliance created so many memories," Leigh said in a statement.

"He was a humble, modest and much-loved person."

Born in Jamaica, Drummond made his name at Leigh before moving to Warrington, captaining the side and winning the Regal Trophy against Bradford in 1991.

Warrington held a minute's silence for Drummond on Saturday before their friendly with Wigan.

After retiring he finishing second in the popular BBC TV series 'Superstars' in 1983 - posting a 100m time of 10.85 seconds that would have seen him qualify for the 1984 Olympics.