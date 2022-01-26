Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Clare joined Castleford from Leigh Centurions in 2018

Castleford winger James Clare has been banned for three matches and will miss the start of the Super League season.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a Grade D offence of punching during a pre-season game against York and was fined £500 by a disciplinary panel.

The Tigers will start the 2022 campaign with a home game against Salford Red Devils on 11 February.

York's Liam Harris was given a similar ban and fined £300 after also admitting to punching during the same game.

His team-mate Pauli Pauli was found not guilty of a Grade B dangerous contact offence against Castleford.