Ryley Jacks played 48 games in the National Rugby League

Featherstone Rovers have signed former Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans half-back Ryley Jacks, as they seek promotion to Super League in 2022.

The 29-year-old is also joined by ex-Leeds prop Adam Cuthbertson and Norths Devils front-rower Ben Mathiou, as new arrivals for coach Brian McDermott.

Jacks scored 11 tries in 48 National Rugby League appearances during his first-grade career.

Mathiou, 26 and Cuthbertson, 36, add to Rovers' pack options.

While veteran Cuthbertson was a part of McDermott's all-conquering Leeds team, the two other additions are newcomers to the English game.

"Ryley is a great addition to the squad - a leading half-back," McDermott said at the press conference to launch the 2022 season.

"I played against Ben's dad [Jamie - ex-Leeds prop], he comes with great raps, and looking at the footage there he's going to blend into the squad.

"What it does is make it really uncomfortable for everybody in the squad about getting a shirt - this isn't a squad with obvious choices."