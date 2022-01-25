Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Steve McNamara (left) guided Catalans to the League Leaders' Shield

Former England head coach Steve McNamara has signed a new two-year contract with 2021 Super League Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons.

The 50-year-old guided the Dragons to their first Old Trafford visit last season, having already won the 2018 Challenge Cup with the Dracs.

His side finished top to take the League Leaders' Shield in 2021, earning him the Coach of the Year award.

"I am extremely happy at the Dragons," McNamara said.

"From the day I arrived the support and trust I have received from our owner Bernard Guasch and his fellow directors has been incredible.

"Everyone associated with our club has contributed to making improvements and we will continue to do so."

Hull-born McNamara coached England at the 2013 World Cup, and also had a spell at former club Bradford.