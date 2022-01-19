Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Walker has scored eight tries in 44 appearances for Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old has made 44 appearances since joining his hometown club from Championship side Widnes in 2019.

"It's good to have that security under my belt for the next few years," Walker told the club website.

"It's been really enjoyable ahead of the new season and it's been refreshing with all the new faces coming in."