Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Bolger joins fellow prop Anthony Mullally in Cornwall's squad

Former Ireland youth international Paul Bolger has signed for Cornwall RLFC.

The 26-year-old prop attended trials last week and joins the newly-formed Penryn-based League One club having previously spent time at third-tier rivals West Wales Raiders.

He joins former Leeds prop Anthony Mullally as one of five players to commit to the new side so far.

"It is no secret that Anthony Mullally is a bit of a hero of mine," Bolger told the club website.

"I have some mutual friends that have played with him in the past and I have heard nothing but good things and the same goes for Neil Kelly."

Former Widnes boss Kelly is assembling a side who will begin their maiden campaign against North Wales Crusaders in April.

"He has played the game before and we see Paul as a player with a lot of potential," Kelly said.

"Like Joe Purcell, we felt that Paul gave an excellent account of himself at the open player trial.

"We know that he's keen to grasp this opportunity after playing football at a similar level for West Wales last year.

"We are confident that if Paul works hard at his game, then he can have a brilliant future in the game of rugby league."