Joe Purcell joins former Leeds player Anthony Mullally and Cornish players Sam Gilder and Henry Symons on the club's books

Cornwall RLFC have signed former Wigan academy player Joe Purcell.

The 22-year-old, who can play at either full-back or stand-off, is the first player who attended trials last week to sign for the newly-formed Penryn-based League One club.

"I saw the trial advertised and I saw it as the perfect opportunity," Liverpool-born Purcell said.

"I travelled down for six hours with my Dad for the trial, did the trial and fortunately I was offered a contract."

Purcell grew up in Widnes and says working with former Widnes boss Neil Kelly, who is the Cornish side's head coach, was a major factor in his decision to join the club.

"He's coached at my home town club Widnes and I have seen him around rugby league too," Purcell added.

"After seeing someone with his kind of experience, it is someone you want to play under, to help progress my skills."

Purcell is the fourth player to sign for the club, who begin their season against North Wales Crusaders in April.

Former Leeds prop Anthony Mullally and Cornish players Sam Gilder and Henry Symons have also committed to the club.

"He really shone through at our player trial with an eagerness to impress and by signing a contract with Cornwall, it shows that our player trial was worthwhile and successful," added Kelly.

"Joe's commitment is to be applauded and I'm also pleased that we have signed a player who is versatile as every coach loves versatility.

"Injuries will hit any team at some point during a season, so to have a player that has a good skill-set and can play several positions, will give me lots of options."