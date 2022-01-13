Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Gerrard was part of the Leigh side relegated from Super League in 2021

Salford Red Devils have signed prop Alex Gerrard on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who started his career with Widnes, spent the past two seasons with Leigh Centurions.

"I'm really pleased to add Alex to the squad, he's got lots of experience at the top level and will add much needed depth and competition," head coach Paul Rowley told the club website. external-link

"One of our strengths at Salford is the team spirit and Alex will fit in very well."