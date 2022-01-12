Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danetanivalu (left) has played union for Wasps and London Scottish, while Minns has ample league experience

Wakefield Trinity have signed trialists winger John Davetanivalu and centre Thomas Minns on one-year deals for the 2022 Super League season.

Davetanivalu, 27, serves with the Royal Signals in the British Army and follows fellow soldiers Ratu Naulago and Mitieli Vulikijapani into Super League.

Minns, 27, had joined Championship side Newcastle for 2022, but was allowed to leave to take up Trinity's trial offer.

"I'm really excited to have both on board," boss Willie Poching said.

While Davetanivalu has played league for the Army, he also has professional experience in the 15-man union code with Wasps and London Scottish.

"He was after an opportunity to try his hand at the professional game, and we gave him a trial, in which he has excelled to the point where he has earned a contract," Poching said of Davetanivalu.

Minns started out at Leeds before a prolific spell at Hull KR, where he played until a drugs ban prompted a spell out of the game, and spent last term at Featherstone where he scored four tries in 10 games.

Poching added on Minns: "I worked with him at Hull KR and he was looking for an opportunity to come back and play in Super League.

"I knew he was hungry as well as knowing of his talent and he's fitted into the squad really well."