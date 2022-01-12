Amir Bourouh is grateful to Wigan for his schooling in rugby league

Hooker Amir Bourouh is ready to break out of his "comfort zone" following an off-season move to Salford Red Devils, which ended his time at Wigan Warriors.

The 21-year-old was an academy Grand Final winner with the Cherry and Whites having come through the system, but only played eight first-grade games.

He made 10 appearances on loan at hometown club Halifax before signing with Paul Rowley's Red Devils for 2022.

"I think my time at Wigan was really beneficial," Bourouh told BBC Sport.

"I came through the best academy with the best coaches. I was sad to be leaving but I feel like it was the right thing for both parties.

"I'm ready to push myself out of my comfort zone by moving here."

Bourouh's arrival at Salford coincided with the appointment of Rowley as head coach and the arrival of other signings such as Hull half-back Marc Sneyd, Brisbane playmaker Brodie Croft and ex-Leeds prop King Vuniyayawa.

Last season former boss Richard Marshall was unable to replicate the success Ian Watson had, in leading the Red Devils to Grand Final and Challenge Cup finals in the previous two seasons.

The recruitment work done over this winter was enough encouragement to persuade Siddal-born Bourouh to sign.

"I spoke to Bleasey [director of rugby and operations Ian Blease], I could see the club were moving in the right direction and he was so passionate about getting back to winning ways and the possibility of being in a Grand Final," he added.

"I knew that the team he was building here was one that could do that, and I really wanted to be part of it.

"[Paul's] really good, and he was a 'nine' as well which is really beneficial for me. Last year when I was on loan at Halifax a few of the lads there had him as coach previously and said good stuff about him."

Despite joining a new club and being signed by Salford, who recognise his potential, there is no sense of being relaxed in his position.

The competition provided at hooker by Andy Ackers, Chris Atkin and Elijah Taylor means there will be no resting on laurels in training or in games.

"There are still plenty of options that Rowls has got so I just want to earn it and prove why I should be playing, more than being relaxed," Bourouh added.

"I kind of like to have that pressure on me, because it's only going to make me better."