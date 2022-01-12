Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Keara Bennett has been a regular for Leeds during the 2021 Women's Super League season

Women's Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Dates: 1-19 November Coverage: Every game will be shown on BBC TV and/or connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app, and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Keara Bennett is a new addition to the England performance squad, in preparation for this year's Women's Rugby League World Cup.

Bennett is one of eight from last year's Grand Finalists, including full-back Caitlin Beevers and off-season Castleford arrival Georgia Roche.

Emily Rudge and Jodie Cunningham are among the 12 St Helens representatives.

Hollie Dodd is one of six from York, while Huddersfield's Shona Hoyle and four from Wigan complete the group.

England's preparations have been ongoing since before the pandemic, while elite sport status allowed the group to continue training during the lockdown period.

Among the other standouts are Saints centre Amy Hardcastle, Leeds' teenage centre Fran Goldthorp and another new York signing in full-back Tara Stanley - as head coach Craig Richards faces some selection conundrums.

"The majority of the players included have been in or around the programme for some time now and I feel we have some real quality amongst the squad," Richards said.

"It's great to have been able to add Keara Bennett to the squad after she consistently performed for Leeds throughout 2021. We had several international debutants last season and there are certainly going to be opportunities for players to break into the side before the World Cup.

"We've been building towards this World Cup for a number of years now, but we know how crucial our preparations over the next nine months are going to be."

Last season England played Wales in a mid-season international, before facing France in an end-of-year double-header with the men, and it is expected a further warm-up will be put in place for 2022.

England have been drawn with Brazil, Canada and Papua New Guinea in Group A.

Full England national performance squad:

Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Johnson, Chloe Kerrigan, Emma Lumley, Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos); Savannah Andrade, Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Tara Stanley, Olivia Wood (York City Knights); Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle, Tara Jones, Carrie Roberts, Emily Rudge, Beth Stott, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield, Naomi Williams, Rachael Woosey (St Helens); Rebecca Greenfield, Vicky Molyneux, Rachel Thompson, Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors); Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants)

