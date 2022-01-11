Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richard Marshall had a successful stint previously with the Warrington academy side

Former Salford and Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has returned to hometown club Warrington to once again lead their academy set-up.

The 46-year-old was an Academy Grand Final-winning head coach with the Wire in 2010, as well as first-team assistant under then-boss Tony Smith.

Marshall also worked with new Wire head coach Daryl Powell in his time at Castleford, while Halifax boss.

He replaces new England pathways lead Paul Anderson in the academy role.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to develop homegrown players," Marshall said.

"It's really important for the town that we do that. There's a lot of talent in the area and we want to be bringing those players through and developing them."