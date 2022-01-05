Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup first & second round First round dates: 15-16 January Second round dates: 29-30 January

Orrell St James and the British Army will kick off BBC Sport's live coverage of the 2022 Challenge Cup, with streaming of their first round tie on Saturday, 15 January.

Wigan-based Orrell have a proud history and produced stars such as England's Jonny Lomax and Kevin Brown.

The British Army have recent cup pedigree, reaching the fourth round in 2020 before defeat to Rochdale Hornets.

All 28 clubs in the first round are from the community game.

In the second round, the BBC will stream Rochdale Hornets' tie against newly-rebranded Midlands Hurricanes in an all-League One match on Sunday, 30 January.

Hornets, in addition to being the Army's conquerors in 2020, have history in the competition, having lifted the trophy at Headingley in 1922.

Midlands, in their previous guise as Coventry, were featured on BBC Sport in their win over Cumbrian club Distington in 2018.

Those ties will be played over the weekend of the 29-30 January, with first round ties played across 15-16 January.

The 14 winners from the first round will be joined by 10 teams from the third tier of the professional game, with Championship clubs entering at the fourth-round phase and their Super League counterparts joining from round six.

Wembley is unavailable for the 2022 final, so the showpiece has been switched to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a return to a springtime final on Saturday, 28 May.

Although Wembley has been the spiritual home of the final since 1929, games have occasionally been staged elsewhere, at grounds such as Wigan's old Central Park and Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.