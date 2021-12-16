Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hollie Dodd made her England debut against Wales as a teenager

York City Knights have signed England international back-rower Hollie Dodd from Castleford Tigers for the 2022 Women's Super League season.

The 18-year-old follows Tara Stanley and Jasmine Bell in quitting the Tigers this off-season to be reunited with former Cas boss Lindsay Anfield.

Her debut came aged 16 in the Challenge Cup final loss to Leeds, the youngest player to feature in the showpiece.

"Hollie is going to be a massive asset to our squad," Anfield said.

"[She] is one of the biggest talents in the Women's Super League. I've always had a great relationship with her and she will add a significant amount of strength to our pack."

Anfield's exit to York last season triggered a number of departures between the clubs, with Tamzin Renouf, Kelsey Gentles, Grace Field and Sinead Peach all reuniting with the ex-England coaching staff member.