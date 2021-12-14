Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, will hold the 2022 Challenge Cup final

Betfred Challenge Cup first round Date: 15-16 January Coverage: Selected ties to be streamed on BBC Sport website and app

National Conference League champions Thatto Heath travel to Castleford Lock Lane as one of the standout ties of the 2022 Challenge Cup first round.

British Army, who made it to round four in 2020 before a rejig because of Covid-19, play Orrell St James.

Scottish representatives Edinburgh host York, while Ireland's Galway Tribesmen go to Pilkington Recs and Bridgend of Wales take on the Royal Navy.

Ties will take place on the weekend of 15 and 16 January.

One of the ties will be streamed live on the BBC, with live matches being shown throughout the tournament right up to the final.

The first and second round draws were made at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the final will be held on 28 May.

Among the games to watch are Leigh Miners Rangers against Milford, and an expansion club meeting between Jarrow, from the North East, and London's Wests Warriors.

Round two could throw up a London derby between League One side Skolars and amateur club Chargers, who will first have to see off Cumbria's Ellenborough Rangers.

First round draw

West Hull v Upton

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside

Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford

Siddal v GB Police

Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders

London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers

Thornhill Trojans v Royal Air Force

Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors

Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs

Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn

Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Pats

Bentley v Stanningley

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy

Orrell St James v British Army

Second round draw

Edinburgh/York Acorn v Jarrow/Wests Warriors

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes

Doncaster v Thornhill/Royal Air Force

Orrell St James/Army v Bridgend/Royal Navy

Oldham v Lock Lane/Thatto Heath

Galway/Pilkington Recs v Siddal/GB Police

West Hull/Upton v Rochdale Mayfield/Wigan St Pats

Featherstone Lions/Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley/Stanningley

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

Leigh Miners Rangers/Milford v North Wales Crusaders

West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions

London Skolars v London Chargers/Ellenborough Rangers