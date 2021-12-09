Harry Newman joins team-mates Richie Myler, Tom Holroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki in signing new deals at Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman has agreed a new three-year contract with Leeds Rhinos, keeping him at Headingley until 2024.

The 21-year-old centre, who suffered a double leg fracture last term, pondered a switch to rugby union or the NRL.

He was called up to England's squad for October's match against France but withdrew with a leg injury.

"I realise it's a short career and it can be over quickly," he told the club website. "So I took my time with my decision and I did explore options.

"But I am delighted to be staying here. I've been here since I was 14 so to secure these next three years has really made me happy.

"The World Cup is something I've had in mind for the last few years and been building towards it. But it is a really exciting year for the sport and an exciting year for the club."

Leeds head coach Richard Agar added: "It's fair to say he's been one of the most sought after players in both codes of world rugby so to secure him on a long term deal is great news for the Rhinos and Harry.

"There is still lots of development in him. His rise has been rapid but we all believe there is still huge potential for Harry to grow.