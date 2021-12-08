Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

As head coach of the Widnes Vikings, Kelly got team promoted to the Super League in 2002

Neil Kelly has been appointed head coach at Cornwall RLFC, ahead of the club's debut in League One in 2022.

Kelly, 56, has previously worked at Dewsbury and was assistant coach at Wales during the 2000 World Cup when they reached the semi-finals.

He won promotion to Super League with Widnes Vikings and more recently worked in the US with rugby union side Houston Sabercats.

Cornwall RLFC is the county's first professional rugby league team.

"I'm pinching myself and I see it as a real honour to be the coach of Cornwall RLFC for our inaugural season going into rugby league," Kelly said.

"I have great experience and I am a guy that has a good name within the game. I see Cornwall RLFC as the perfect challenge for myself.

"I will try and build a team that is a perfect rugby league team - very tough and forthright in the way they play."

The Cornwall venture has been set up by Eric Perez, founder of the Ottawa Acres operation, with the team being based at Penryn's Memorial Ground.

The have joined the League One division alongside teams from Wales, London and the Midlands as well as the traditional north heartland of the sport.

During his playing career in the 1980s, Kelly played for Dewsbury, Wakefield, Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet as a hooker or loose forward.

"We are thrilled to have secured the signing of Neil as Cornwall's first head coach," said Gareth Reid Cornwall RLFC's general manager.

"Neil comes with a lifetime of experience in the sport at the highest levels and this combined with his in-depth knowledge of the game will be invaluable as we begin our journey as a club."