Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikolaj Oledzki (right) became the first Polish-born player to win the Challenge Cup when Leeds triumphed in 2020

Leeds Rhinos front rower Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the Super League side until the end of the 2025 season.

The Polish-born 23-year-old won his first England cap in October's 30-10 Test victory over France.

He has made 82 Rhinos appearances since his 2017 debut and was a member of the Challenge Cup-winning squad in 2020.