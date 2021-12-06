Mikolaj Oledzki: Leeds Rhinos front rower agrees new deal at Super League club until 2025
Leeds Rhinos front rower Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the Super League side until the end of the 2025 season.
The Polish-born 23-year-old won his first England cap in October's 30-10 Test victory over France.
He has made 82 Rhinos appearances since his 2017 debut and was a member of the Challenge Cup-winning squad in 2020.
"Mik has become one of the leading forwards in Super League," Leeds boss Richard Agar told the club website.