Kevin Sinfield completes 24-hour 101-mile run for motor neurone disease research

Kevin Sinfield's Extra Mile Challenge charity run has now raised more than £2m for motor neurone disease research.

The 41-year-old ran 101 miles in 24 hours from Leicester Tigers' Mattioli Woods Welford Road ground to Headingley, home of Leeds Rhinos.

When he completed the run on 23 November, the fundraising total stood at more than £1m.

Donations from the public have continued to pour in and the total has now reached almost £2.1m.

Former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and Sinfield raised £2.7m last year by running seven marathons in seven days.

His initial target for the Extra Mile run was £100,000, but early support meant he had already passed that total before starting.

The route was split into 7km sections and he had to complete each one within an hour.

Sinfield - who also ran the London Marathon in October - played for Leeds for 18 years before leaving to become defence coach for the Tigers, who are top of of rugby union's Premiership.

His son Jack signed a professional contract with Leeds in the summer.