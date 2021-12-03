Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Olly Ashall-Bott made nine appearances for Huddersfield last season and also had a loan spell with Wakefield

Huddersfield Giants full-back Olly Ashall-Bott has signed a new one-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Super League side in January and made nine appearances last season.

"I know Olly really well after spending a couple of seasons with him now," head coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

"I thought he showed some real promise and maturity here last year so I'm over the moon that we have been able to keep him involved in our squad."