Olly Ashall-Bott: Huddersfield Giants full-back signs new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants full-back Olly Ashall-Bott has signed a new one-year deal.
The 24-year-old joined the Super League side in January and made nine appearances last season.
"I know Olly really well after spending a couple of seasons with him now," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.
"I thought he showed some real promise and maturity here last year so I'm over the moon that we have been able to keep him involved in our squad."