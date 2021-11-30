Richie Myler: Leeds Rhinos utility-back signs new three-year contract
Leeds Rhinos utility-back Richie Myler has signed a new three-year deal.
The 31-year-old England international joined the Rhinos from Catalans Dragons in 2018.
"I am really pleased to have got my new deal finalised and I am looking forward to the next three years," he told the club website.
"There is an incredible family atmosphere at the club and I can not wait to be part of what this group can achieve in the next few years."