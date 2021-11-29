Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Emma Lumley previously played for Wasps in rugby union before crossing codes to join Castleford Tigers in 2017

Leeds have signed Jasmine Earnshaw Cudjoe and Emma Lumley from Castleford ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Earnshaw Cudjoe, 22, joined the Tigers upon their formation in 2016 and played in two Women's Challenge Cup finals and a Women's Super League Grand Final.

Lumley, 30, crossed codes to join Cas in 2017 and was called into the England Performance Unit last year.

"They are two quality additions to our side and this shows our intentions," head coach Lois Forsell said.