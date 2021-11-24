Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have won the past three Super League titles

Betfred Super League 2022 Date: 10 February - 24 September Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra, BBC local radio, the Super League Show and BBC Sport website

St Helens begin their bid for a fourth straight Super League title against the Catalans Dragons, who they beat to win the 2021 competition, in the season's opener on Thursday, 10 February.

Also on the opening weekend, Hull KR play Wigan and Castleford host Salford on the Friday night.

Channel 4's first live game is Leeds versus Warrington on Saturday, with Toulouse playing Huddersfield that day.

Wakefield and Hull FC complete the line-up on the Sunday.

Daryl Powell gets an early look at former club Castleford with his new Warrington team as one of the highlights of round two, while old foes Wigan and Leeds meet on the Friday night.

Other highlights throughout the season include:

The first all-French derby between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique around the Easter weekend - Thursday, 14 April

Good Friday sees the return of the only same-city derby between Hull KR and Hull FC, and then Wigan Warriors against St Helens later that day

Magic Weekend is on 9-10 July at St James' Park in Newcastle

Because of the World Cup, the Grand Final has been brought forward to 24 September at Old Trafford in Manchester.

"I am sure the addition of Toulouse Olympique to Super League will add to the growing interest in Super League as well as giving players and fans a new experience," Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said.